Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.96), Zacks reports. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.