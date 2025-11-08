Head-To-Head Review: Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) & Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.91 -$17.71 million ($0.53) -0.69 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Summary

Spectrum Global Solutions beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

