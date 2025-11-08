Head-To-Head Survey: China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) & 3M (NYSE:MMM)

China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Resources Enterprise and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 3M 1 2 7 0 2.60

3M has a consensus price target of $172.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given 3M’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than China Resources Enterprise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Enterprise N/A N/A N/A 3M 13.70% 98.47% 11.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Resources Enterprise and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares China Resources Enterprise and 3M”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Enterprise $5.37 billion 2.09 $659.20 million N/A N/A 3M $24.83 billion 3.52 $4.17 billion $6.26 26.29

3M has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Enterprise.

Dividends

China Resources Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. 3M pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. 3M pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

China Resources Enterprise has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats China Resources Enterprise on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Enterprise

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Beer) Limited.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

