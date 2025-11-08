Comparing Zymeworks (ZYME) and Its Competitors

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) is one of 452 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zymeworks to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymeworks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $122.87 million -$122.69 million -16.97 Zymeworks Competitors $440.86 million -$69.10 million -9.37

Zymeworks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 1 1 0 3 3.00 Zymeworks Competitors 4798 9965 16002 371 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zymeworks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.11%. Given Zymeworks’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zymeworks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Zymeworks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -59.96% -21.59% -16.52% Zymeworks Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zymeworks has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks’ competitors have a beta of 10.24, meaning that their average share price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zymeworks competitors beat Zymeworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb company; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and BeiGene, Ltd. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies; and Iconic Therapeutics, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

