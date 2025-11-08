International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.92 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE INSW traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 593,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,580. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,336.52. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $737,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 163,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 502.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

