Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $660,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,722.95. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

