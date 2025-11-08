Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.9070 and last traded at $0.9070. Approximately 762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9722.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

