PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. PSQ had a negative net margin of 178.95% and a negative return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

PSQ Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE PSQH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 672,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,696. PSQ has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get PSQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of PSQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in PSQ by 46.1% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ during the second quarter worth $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in PSQ by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PSQ by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PSQ by 1,727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 822,544 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PSQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSQH

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.