USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.57. 36,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 27,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

