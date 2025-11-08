MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 984,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 632,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -2.01.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

