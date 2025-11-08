Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.540-4.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $59.85. 578,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 151.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

