Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading 10.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.3711 and last traded at $0.3711. 953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3348.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 13.6%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
