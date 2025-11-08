Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. 5,456,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

