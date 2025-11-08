Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.9%

STRA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. 161,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $104.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,084. The trade was a 1.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $57,183.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,994.94. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 192.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

