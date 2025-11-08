Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 505.26%.The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of PHUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 169,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Phunware has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phunware stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) by 2,255.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Phunware worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phunware in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phunware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

