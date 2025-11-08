Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Trading Down 14.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) dropped 14.1% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,416.

Insider Transactions at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laura Balan Balan purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,601 per share, with a total value of £5,043,150. Insiders acquired 332,500 shares of company stock worth $533,130,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,730.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,893.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

