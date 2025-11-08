LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 54,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,806. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

In other LAVA Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,181,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $1,736,262.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,947,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,238.07. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 532,870 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,861,226 shares of company stock valued at $9,944,164. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( NASDAQ:LVTX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Rangeley Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

