Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calumet Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. Calumet has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Calumet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Calumet by 18,512.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 182,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calumet by 514.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Calumet during the second quarter worth $595,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Calumet during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Calumet by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calumet

Calumet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.