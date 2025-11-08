Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), Zacks reports.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 1.7%

CELZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CELZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Creative Medical Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Creative Medical Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Creative Medical Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

