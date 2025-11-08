KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.5325. 2,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

KOSÉ Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

