EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

EQ Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -105.48.

About EQ

(Get Free Report)

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.