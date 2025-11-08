HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.9179 and last traded at $0.8975. 2,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 99,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8751.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

