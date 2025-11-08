Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $229.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.870 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.8%

SHO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 2,272,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,179,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,784,000 after purchasing an additional 571,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,240,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 867,137 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $41,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after buying an additional 1,589,258 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,594,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 233,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHO. Wall Street Zen cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

