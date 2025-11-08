New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New Age Metals

New Age Metals Price Performance

New Age Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.