New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
