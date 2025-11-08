iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Stock Price Up 39.2% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) traded up 39.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $45.1950. 5,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.4751.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 248,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

