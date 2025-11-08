TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 target price on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.30.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Stock Performance
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What does consumer price index measure?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.