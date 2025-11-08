TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 target price on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.30.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Stock Performance

About TNR Gold

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.