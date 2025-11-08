Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 48,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 43,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

