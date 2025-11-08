Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.85 and last traded at GBX 13.49. Approximately 97,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,197,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25.

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.01. The stock has a market cap of £15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 137.11% and a negative net margin of 195.95%. Analysts predict that Fusion Antibodies plc will post -129.9999875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.