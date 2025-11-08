StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%.

StoneCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 18,615,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StoneCo

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.