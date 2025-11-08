Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Priority Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $241.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.74 million. Priority Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,379. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Priority Technology in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

