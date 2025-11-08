Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 28.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were up 28.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.23 and last traded at GBX 1.23. Approximately 197,957,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 109,113,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96.
The firm has a market cap of £30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.68.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
