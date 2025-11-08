Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 586,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3,440.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,696,000 after buying an additional 195,276 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 362.2% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 191,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,595,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 724,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $874,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

