Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.29 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,817,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078,550. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNUT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 7,819.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

