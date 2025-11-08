Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.700 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5%

ED stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $105.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

