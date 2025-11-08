Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.9426.

Brenntag Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

