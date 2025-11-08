HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €262.80 and last traded at €262.20. 100,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €260.60.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €241.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €199.80.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.