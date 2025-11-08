Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 550 and last traded at GBX 550. Approximately 229,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 272,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 527.91. The company has a market capitalization of £911.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 43 EPS for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 88.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

