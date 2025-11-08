Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 297,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 87,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.40.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

