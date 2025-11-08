Contrasting Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -30.59% -34.47% -3.35% Modiv Industrial -0.48% -0.11% -0.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Modiv Industrial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $212.44 million 3.59 -$102.47 million ($0.48) -11.16 Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.16 $6.02 million ($0.44) -33.02

Modiv Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -210.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -265.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv Industrial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apartment Investment and Management and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 0 1 0 2.00 Modiv Industrial 1 0 0 1 2.50

Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.74%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

