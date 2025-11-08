Analyzing Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) & GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 0 4 3 0 2.43 GFL Environmental 0 1 11 2 3.07

Earnings and Valuation

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has a consensus price target of $42.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. GFL Environmental has a consensus price target of $57.72, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor.

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and GFL Environmental”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $1.66 billion 4.78 $160.20 million $1.12 42.34 GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 2.78 -$527.43 million $6.38 6.73

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental pays out 0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and GFL Environmental has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 11.59% 16.26% 9.66% GFL Environmental 50.99% 3.06% 1.21%

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

