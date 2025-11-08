Head to Head Review: First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) & The Competition

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A 53.81 First Bancorp of Indiana Competitors $204.02 million $34.74 million 14.09

First Bancorp of Indiana’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana. First Bancorp of Indiana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A First Bancorp of Indiana Competitors 12.00% 4.85% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.0% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp of Indiana lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

First Bancorp of Indiana rivals beat First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.