GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) & Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Critical Review

GreenPower Motor and Nissan Motor are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GreenPower Motor and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nissan Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Nissan Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.26 -$18.66 million ($6.20) -0.27 Nissan Motor $82.96 billion 0.10 -$4.43 billion ($3.01) -1.51

GreenPower Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenPower Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -94.78% -561.91% -48.06% Nissan Motor -6.54% -2.93% -0.91%

Risk & Volatility

GreenPower Motor has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

