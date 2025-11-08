ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Announces Earnings Results

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58, FiscalAI reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $608.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.30 million.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.88. 392,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. ePlus has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Amundi grew its holdings in ePlus by 333.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ePlus by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

