BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02, Zacks reports. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 87.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. BlackSky Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BlackSky Technology stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.24. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at BlackSky Technology

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $552,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,455.90. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 33,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $580,945.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,361.80. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

