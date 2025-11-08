Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.98 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.3%

PRVA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. 1,382,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

