South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,074,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,081% from the average daily volume of 49,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.07.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

