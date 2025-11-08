Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 188.00%.The business had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 2,955,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,470. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $532.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Steven P. Coen sold 5,609 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $84,135.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,545. The trade was a 50.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 73.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 30.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 44.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

