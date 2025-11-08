Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 16.29%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,822. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
