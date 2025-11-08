Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,822. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27,027.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 58.2% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 262.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.