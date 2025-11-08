Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,160. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Progyny by 384.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

