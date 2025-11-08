Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.52), Zacks reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

AVTX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.05. 623,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.94. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 525,696 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400,898 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

